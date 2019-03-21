Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citigroup (C) to Hold

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citigroup have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Further, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s restructuring and streamlining efforts along with strategic investments in core business bode well for long-term. Also, declining costs base supports bottom-line improvement. However, several issues, including litigation burden and declining fee income, keep us apprehensive. Moreover, muted fee income growth, due to dismal performance of investment banking revenues, keeps topline under pressure.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 1,105,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,338,000 after purchasing an additional 144,979 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 289,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,297,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,645,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

