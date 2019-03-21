Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) to Sell

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

OCUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,013.97% and a negative return on equity of 136.09%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Heier purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom purchased 56,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $244,389.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $433,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,441 shares of company stock valued at $385,490 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

