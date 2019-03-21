Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peak Resorts (SKIS) to Sell

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Peak Resorts, Inc. is an owner and operator of ski resorts in the U.S. The resorts under the company’s umbrella offer a breadth of activities, services and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking and other summer activities. Its ski properties are located throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast United States. Peak Resorts, Inc. is headquartered in Wildwood, Missouri. “

SKIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Peak Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of SKIS opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $70.98 million, a P/E ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.81. Peak Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.93 million. Peak Resorts had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Peak Resorts will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy D. Boyd acquired 10,000 shares of Peak Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $47,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 30.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 40,501 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Peak Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,293,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Peak Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 438,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Peak Resorts by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Peak Resorts by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

