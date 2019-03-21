Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enviva Partners (EVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. 29 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,524. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $817.56 million, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 360.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter worth $266,000.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

