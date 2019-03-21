Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AAC (AAC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC (NYSE:AAC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “AAC Holdings, Inc. is a provider of inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. It provides detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient care services. AAC Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

AAC opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. AAC has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $12.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in AAC by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,542,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 563,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AAC by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 80,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AAC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in AAC by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 634,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AAC by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AAC Company Profile

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

