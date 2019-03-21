Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Hold

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

PEB stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $235.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 95,727 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,562,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 920,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,479,000 after buying an additional 314,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 512,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 64 hotels, totaling approximately 15,400 guest rooms, located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

