Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Summer Infant (SUMR) to “Hold”

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, SUMMER INFANT, INC. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded durable juvenile health, safety and wellness products (for ages upto three years), which are sold principally to large U.S. retailers. The Company currently sells proprietary products in a number of different categories, including nursery audio/video monitors, safety gates, durable bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers and related nursery, health and safety products, booster and potty seats, soft goods, bouncers, strollers, travel accessories, highchairs and swings. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Summer Infant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.37. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summer Infant will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 31,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $25,679.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 71,246 shares of company stock worth $55,566. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Summer Infant worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names.

