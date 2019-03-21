Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WEIR GRP PLC/S (WEGRY) to “Hold”

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

WEIR GRP PLC/S stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

