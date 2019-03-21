Zacks: O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Given $9.37 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $9.37 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned O2Micro International an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.77. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O2Micro International will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 195.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,265 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.67% of O2Micro International worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

