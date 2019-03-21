Zacks: Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $9.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Shiloh Industries an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weber Alan W raised its stake in Shiloh Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 759,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 105,803 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Shiloh Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shiloh Industries by 2,023.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 60,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Shiloh Industries by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 54,411 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shiloh Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,967,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLO opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.33. Shiloh Industries has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $258.93 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

