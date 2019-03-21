Zacks: Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR) Given $30.75 Average Target Price by Analysts

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $30.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.38) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tcr2 Therapeutics an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,157. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

In other news, major shareholder Upnorth Investment Ltd acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos acquired 666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

