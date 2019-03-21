Zimmer Partners LP Acquires Shares of 6,624 Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,457,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,637 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enbridge by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,441,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,544,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 526,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.33 per share, with a total value of $385,069.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allen C. Capps sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $241,148.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,406 shares of company stock worth $459,513. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $36.90. 126,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,504. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

