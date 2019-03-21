zooplus (ZO1) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZO1. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €137.44 ($159.82).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €103.30 ($120.12) on Wednesday. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €99.90 ($116.16) and a fifty-two week high of €192.60 ($223.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $735.70 million and a PE ratio of -130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

