Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Insider Sells $196,869.30 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $196,869.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 18th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 127,194 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $549,478.08.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Zynga had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $248.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZNGA. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,719,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2,424.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 598,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

