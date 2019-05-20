0x Hits Market Cap of $187.71 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00004019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC, Bilaxy and CoinTiger. During the last week, 0x has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $187.71 million and approximately $23.61 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00365357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00796559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00152171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004543 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000100 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,414,449 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Binance, Bithumb, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Fatbtc, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMart, Independent Reserve, BitBay, Upbit, IDEX, Huobi, DigiFinex, Liqui, Bilaxy, ABCC, CoinTiger, Crex24, ZB.COM, Hotbit, Iquant, Kucoin, Coinone, WazirX, Bitbns, GOPAX, Koinex, C2CX, Ethfinex, FCoin, AirSwap, Poloniex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Livecoin, Tokenomy, HitBTC, Zebpay, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, Cobinhood and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

