$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Clorox Co (CLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will report sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Clorox also reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $6.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). Clorox had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.57.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.72. The stock had a trading volume of 984,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Clorox has a 52 week low of $117.48 and a 52 week high of $167.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,361 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48,033.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,808,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

