1,130 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Acquired by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $36,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,780.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $8.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $724.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,934. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $383.20 and a one year high of $721.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,188 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $807,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,480,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 12,658 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,702 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $635.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $540.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $643.79.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

