1,995 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Acquired by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 963.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $77.73 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,784,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,038,281.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $38,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,018 shares of company stock worth $156,471 and have sold 40,086 shares worth $3,235,648. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

