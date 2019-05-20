1irstcoin (FST) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $19,714.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00014859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004122 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003935 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000168 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000078 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,624,926 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

