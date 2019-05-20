$391.55 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post sales of $391.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.10 million and the highest is $397.00 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $393.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.26). EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EnPro Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $61.36 on Monday. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $55.48 and a 1 year high of $78.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in EnPro Industries by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

