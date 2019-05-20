3Pea International (PAYS) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of 3Pea International (NASDAQ:PAYS) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of 3Pea International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

3Pea International stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. 3Pea International has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 0.68.

3Pea International (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. 3Pea International had a return on equity of 66.72% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter.

About 3Pea International

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

