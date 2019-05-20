4,790 Shares in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,450,000 after purchasing an additional 597,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,713,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,412,000 after purchasing an additional 98,884 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Liberty Property Trust stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 57.53% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

In other news, CIO Michael T. Hagan sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $1,304,499.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 194,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $293,323.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,321.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/4790-shares-in-liberty-property-trust-lpt-purchased-by-independent-advisor-alliance.html.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.