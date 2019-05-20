63,047 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 13.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 293.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 26,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,831 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $476,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE:HP opened at $55.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 396.29 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $44.56 and a one year high of $73.74.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $720.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie set a $45.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “63,047 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/63047-shares-in-helmerich-payne-inc-hp-acquired-by-merian-global-investors-uk-ltd.html.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.