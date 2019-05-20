736,030 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) Purchased by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 736,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,064,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 5.1% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.05. 410,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,480,479. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $88.52.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

