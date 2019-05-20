8X8 (EGHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.95 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.04. 1,515,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,258. 8X8 has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $24.39.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 36,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $797,160.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.