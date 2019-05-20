AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Holdings Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $75.62 and a 1-year high of $107.25. The stock has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,852.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

