Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexion reported strong results for the first quarter, wherein it beat both earnings and sales estimates. The company also upped its annual guidance for earnings and sales. Alexion's blockbuster drug, Soliris, continues to perform well. The label expansion of the drug for the generalized myasthenia gravis indication boosted sales significantly. The FDA recently approved Alexion’s long-acting C5 complement inhibitor, Ultomiris, for the treatment of adults with PNH, which has strengthened its PNH franchise. Meanwhile, Strensiq and Kanuma are doing well. Alexion has been quite active on the acquisition front in a bid to diversify its portfolio and reduce dependence on Soliris. Alexion acquired Wilson Therapeutics and Syntimmune in 2018. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, pricing is likely to impact sales. Moreover, the company relies heavily on Soliris for growth. Pipeline setbacks are also a concern.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.25.

Shares of ALXN opened at $130.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $17,518,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

