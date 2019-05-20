Amphenol Co. (APH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol stock opened at $91.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $954,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $42,767,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 886,505 shares of company stock valued at $88,065,603 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

