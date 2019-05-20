Analysts Set Aimia Inc (AIM) Price Target at $4.88

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aimia from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Aimia from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered Aimia from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Aimia in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Aimia alerts:

Aimia stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 957,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28. Aimia has a 1-year low of C$2.01 and a 1-year high of C$4.60.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$334.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aimia will post -0.319999975443647 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.