Analysts Set Symrise AG (SY1) PT at $78.55

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €78.55 ($91.34).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of FRA SY1 traded down €1.34 ($1.56) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €85.50 ($99.42). The company had a trading volume of 197,277 shares. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

