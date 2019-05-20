Aqua Metals (AQMS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aqua Metals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 1,406.01% and a negative return on equity of 67.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gayle J. Gibson bought 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,738.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,738.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 165,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.