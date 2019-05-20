Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PETX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.76 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.14 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.88. 30,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,696. The company has a market capitalization of $238.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.49. Aratana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.16.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aratana Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Aratana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,400,000. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 7,258,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after buying an additional 3,175,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 120,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 685.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 134,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 117,296 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States. Its product portfolio includes small molecule therapeutics and therapeutic candidates. The company markets NOCITA, a post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; and canine osteosarcoma vaccine, live listeria vector for the treatment of dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the United States.

