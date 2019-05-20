Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) CEO Maamoun Rajeh Sells 17,712 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 17,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $597,071.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,345.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maamoun Rajeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Maamoun Rajeh sold 15,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $505,950.00.

ACGL stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,777,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,877,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $933,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,677 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 876.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,134,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,319 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 885.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 645,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after acquiring an additional 580,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,954,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,227,000 after acquiring an additional 567,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

