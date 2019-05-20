Auroracoin (AUR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $597,104.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, ISX and YoBit. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a market cap of $597,104.00 and $792.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00059270 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015801 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00194674 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002101 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006298 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000804 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 17,582,030 coins. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ISX, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

