Avangrid (AGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.50 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Macquarie downgraded Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,675. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

