AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,167 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in AXA Equitable were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AXA Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AXA Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXA Equitable by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AXA Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in AXA Equitable by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AXA Equitable from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AXA Equitable from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on AXA Equitable from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AXA Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 46,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $919,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQH opened at $21.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.52. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXA Equitable Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

