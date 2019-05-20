B. Riley Analysts Give Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) a $24.00 Price Target

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been assigned a $24.00 price target by research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,557. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $344,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 727,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 157,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,048,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,649 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

