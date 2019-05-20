Basic Attention Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $59.01 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00004543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex and LATOKEN. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $455.58 million and approximately $59.01 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00365357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00796559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00152171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,263,360,090 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, IDCM, GOPAX, Mercatox, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, Huobi, Bittrex, Livecoin, Gate.io, BitBay, Kyber Network, Zebpay, Bancor Network, WazirX, CPDAX, ChaoEX, AirSwap, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, IDEX, ABCC, Upbit, LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

