Bata (BTA) Market Cap Reaches $153,584.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Bata has a market capitalization of $153,584.00 and $407.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, SouthXchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.01140367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001492 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00073620 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,030 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, SouthXchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

