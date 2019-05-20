Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Shares Sold by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC lessened its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,400 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 84,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,207,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,296,000 after acquiring an additional 154,143 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $9.00 to $25.19 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 47.01%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Papa bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $710,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/bausch-health-companies-inc-bhc-shares-sold-by-iron-financial-llc.html.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.