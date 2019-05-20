Beetle Coin Market Cap Hits $5.26 Million (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $5.26 million and $118,547.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $18.94 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000270 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 186,671,305 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $10.39, $20.33, $50.98, $24.68, $18.94, $5.60 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.