BidaskClub Downgrades First Defiance Financial (FDEF) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Defiance Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

FDEF opened at $28.61 on Friday. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $564.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.98.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.08%.

In other news, Director Mark Andrew Robison bought 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.04 per share, for a total transaction of $26,645.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 101.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 64,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 105.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 109,453 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 205.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 98.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 52.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 57,819 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

