Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0509 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX, Escodex and Graviex. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $472,398.00 and $17,001.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000073 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 9,280,032 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, Escodex, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

