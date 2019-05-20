Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (MCA) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd makes up about 1.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 34,486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 179,396 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

