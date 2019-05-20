Boohoo Group (BOO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 252 ($3.29).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Shares of BOO stock traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 237.40 ($3.10). The stock had a trading volume of 2,804,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Boohoo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 146.40 ($1.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 249.20 ($3.26). The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 74.19.

In related news, insider Peter Wodehouse Williams bought 14,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £24,977.92 ($32,638.08).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.