Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $191,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total value of $562,324.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,620 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded down $37.16 on Monday, hitting $1,750.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,162.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.34 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,069.41.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

