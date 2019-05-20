BRENNTAG AG/ADR (BNTGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of BNTGY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $12.86.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Equities analysts forecast that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

