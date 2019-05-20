Brightcove (BCOV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $14.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brightcove presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of BCOV opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $389.00 million, a PE ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.11. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $42,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 153,859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,926,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 286,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 286,537 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

