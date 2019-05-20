Brokerages Set Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) PT at $48.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

NYSE TSM traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,935,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,460,558. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3,999.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 63,987 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

