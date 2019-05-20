Brown-Forman Co. (BF.B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $761.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to report sales of $761.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $744.00 million and the highest is $777.00 million. Brown-Forman posted sales of $733.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.71 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 55.41% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown-Forman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

BF.B traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.79. 746,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,980. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. Brown-Forman has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

